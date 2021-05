The foldable smartphone market may soon get crowded with major firms like Google, OPPO, Vivo rumored to be launching their first-ever foldable phones this year. We haven’t heard much about the OPPO and Vivo-branded foldable phone as of yet, but it looks like Google has made significant headway in developing its first-ever foldable smartphone as the Android 12 Bete has found mention of codename for the foldable smartphone.