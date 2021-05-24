Homelessness blamed for more paraphernalia, drugs in parks

Officers showed up at the same area after a man was seen destroying property and trying to determine whether vehicles were unlocked. On May 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Linney Breaux’s on a trespassing complaint. Brandon Linney said Matthew Spencer was on the property, trying to see if vehicles were unlocked in the parking lot. Linney said Spencer left, and he wanted to press charges for trespassing. Qualls found Spencer near Hit N Run, began to arrest him for trespassing, and proceeded to handcuff him. Spencer pulled away as Officer Michael Gray arrived, and the two officers arrested him. Spencer was taken to jail, where he became uncooperative and said he wasn’t going to get out of the patrol unit. The man was forced out and escorted inside the jail. Spencer refused to follow orders and was taken to the ground. Sgt. Shawn Presley called Qualls and advised to add charges of destruction of property for a call taken earlier in the day. Presley was assigned to investigate that call at Carl’s Jr. Employees said Spencer was seen damaging the outside wall by hitting it with a stick. Spencer was booked in for trespassing, resisting arrest, and destruction or property.