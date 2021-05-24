‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Wild West Themed Season 4 “Spurned & Burned” Kicks Off this Week

It’s just about time to kick off a new season in Call of Duty: Mobile, and the team at Activision and TiMi Studio has just taken the wraps off of what we can expect in terms of new content and features. And I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that there is A TON of stuff to look forward to in 2021’s Season 4, just as there has been during the previous 3 seasons this year. This latest season is Wild West themed and is titled Spurned & Burned, and as usual the developers have laid out all of the juicy details in a huge blog post over on the Call of Duty website. Three of the major highlights include a new multiplayer map called the Dome which originally appeared in Modern Warfare 3; a new Scorestreak item, the Hawk X3 remote controlled drone; and a new weapon in the form of the MK2 Marksman Rifle. Check out vids for these 3 things below.