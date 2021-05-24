newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Wild West Themed Season 4 “Spurned & Burned” Kicks Off this Week

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just about time to kick off a new season in Call of Duty: Mobile, and the team at Activision and TiMi Studio has just taken the wraps off of what we can expect in terms of new content and features. And I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that there is A TON of stuff to look forward to in 2021’s Season 4, just as there has been during the previous 3 seasons this year. This latest season is Wild West themed and is titled Spurned & Burned, and as usual the developers have laid out all of the juicy details in a huge blog post over on the Call of Duty website. Three of the major highlights include a new multiplayer map called the Dome which originally appeared in Modern Warfare 3; a new Scorestreak item, the Hawk X3 remote controlled drone; and a new weapon in the form of the MK2 Marksman Rifle. Check out vids for these 3 things below.

toucharcade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild West#Mobile#Modern Warfare#Free Time#Activision#Timi Studio#Spurned Burned#The Call Of Duty#Scorestreak#Hawk X3#Lmg#Battle Pass#This Week#Downed Player#Spoiler#1v1 Duel#Toucharcade Rating#Duty Website#Glimpses#Capture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

’80s Action Heroes Arriving in ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Next Week

Popular games doing crossovers with popular brands or IP is a common occurrence, and now the current slate of Call of Duty games are getting in on the action next week. What type of action? ’80s-style action, to be specific. Announced on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, ’80s Action Heroes will be arriving in Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Warzone starting next week on May 20th. What exactly does that mean? Well based on the teaser image posted and the hints in the text of the announcement tweet, John Rambo from the Rambo movies and John McClane from the Die Hard movies will be part of the ’80s action hero… uh, action. The Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube account just posted this teaser trailer as well.
Video Gamesestnn.com

How To Play Call of Duty Mobile With A Controller

A guide to help players who fancy playing with controllers. Call of Duty Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games since its release in October, 2019. The game keeps adding impressive numbers to its player base and the title’s growth is astounding. With the addition of newer players in the game, the competition in Call of Duty Mobile is fierce and players want to get good at the game. Although most players are comfortable playing with touch controls using their mobile screens, many prefer using controllers.
Video GamesTouchArcade

New Trailer Released for ‘Metal Slug’ Mobile Game from ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Developer TiMi Studios

In early June of last year SNK announced two new entries in their venerable Metal Slug series, one new mainline entry for consoles and PC and one new mobile spin-off that was said to be a hybrid side-scrolling action/card game. Both titles were being developed internally at SNK. Then, later that same month, SNK announced a third new Metal Slug game in the works, this time being developed in partnership with TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games and the studio responsible for such hits as Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile. After going years without any new Metal Slug games, we suddenly had them coming out of our ears. I’m not complaining.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 4: Release Date, Confirmed Map, Weapon Changes And More

Activision confirmed some content details coming in the game via the next update. "Call of Duty Mobile" Season 4 is expected to feature the new Rank Series. "Call of Duty Mobile" players will finally experience the classic "Modern Warfare" map when Season 4 arrives. Fans are now excited to know when the fourth season would roll out and what content the developers have prepared for them.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

“80s Throwdown: Doc & Ferg” in Call of Duty: Mobile

Dr. Disrespect, along with the top Call of Duty: Mobile content creator Ferg, is finally meeting up to play Call of Duty: Mobile in what’s being called an: “80s THROWDOWN: Doc & Ferg.” Doc and Ferg exchanged tweets about this last November and now the event fans never thought would happen is coming together as part of Call of Duty: Mobile’s ‘80s Action Heroes event where Die Hard and Rambo content will be available for a limited time.
Video GamesTouchArcade

New Melee-Focused Ninja Class “Sura” Arrives in ‘Black Desert Mobile’ MMORPG

It’s been a few months since Pearl Abyss launched the new Archer & Fletcher class in Black Desert Mobile, the mobile iteration of their massively popular MMORPG, but now they are back again with another class addition in this week’s update. The new class is called Sura and it’s a melee-focused ninja character with some lightning quick attacks. Sura wields a capital-K Katana, which is actually forged from six(!) different legendary regular old lower-case katanas, to create a powerful blade that aids him in unleashing his 11 different skills. I could list all those out, but you’re better served by watching the following developer video going over all the ins and outs of Sura.
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is dropping soon and we have all the information on the latest patch notes. The first three seasons of the popular mobile shooter spanned from the future to apocalyptic settings, and modern-day battlefields. Fans were recently treated to new content on the game when...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Wild West Spin-off of PUBG Announced

The devs of Playerunknown's Buttlegrounds are working on another spin-off. The action is to take place in an open world pulled straight from the Wild West. PUBG's developers have announced a spin-off series set in the Wild West;. Project COWBOY will take the players to a world inspired by Red...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is Officially Announced for PS4

Sega has confirmed Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is officially announced for PlayStation 4, and it launches June 1st worldwide. The game was “remade for a new generation,” complete with updated visuals “rebuilt from scratch” using the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Dragon Engine technology, with both RGG Studio and Sega AM2 leading development on the remake. There will be new background music for every stage, a new user interface, a new opening cinematic, and new lighting and shaders.
Video GamesIGN

Dr Disrespect Praises Call of Duty: Mobile in a Livestream

Dr Disrespect previously had a pretty blunt opinion about mobile gaming and he even said that mobile gamers are ‘not real gamers.’ During his recent livestream, it feels like Dr Disrespect might have a different opinion about mobile gaming. After playing Call of Duty: Mobile during a livestream, Dr Disrespect...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Flying Wild Hog May be Working on an MMO Game

Rumors have appeared on the web, according to which Polish studio Flying Wild Hog, known from Shadow Warrior, is working on a futuristic MMO game. Jagex is also supposed to be involved in the project. Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb has made a name for himself as a reliable source of...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Digital Event recap announcement – May 2021

Capcom has passed along an official announcement recapping all of the news from today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise both shared the spotlight. Here’s the full press release:. Today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event revealed two new trailers for Monster Hunter...
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground gameplay video confirms it is not a card game (but has cards)

We emphasized earlier this year that the upcoming turn-based strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is not a card game, a point we felt necessary because of a trailer that depicted units as cards. Publisher Focus Home Interactive explained at the time that “cards only represent units in the game menu” and are not actually a part of the gameplay—and, for that matter, that there will be no microtransactions in the game.