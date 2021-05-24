newsbreak-logo
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. Bullish Momentum line, sustained trading beyond three-week-old support line favor buyers. Multiple hurdles around 1.2240-45 offer a bumpy road to the north. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major...

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Analysis of the spot pair AUDUSD and our live trade

In intraday trading today AUD/USD has turned lower after failing to decisively breach above the 0.7760 level shown on the chart below for the spot pair. The currency pair appears headed back toward a measurable SMA [50-period], which could offer support as it has since early April. Bearish momentum appears to be grabbing hold as the USD strengthens against the basket of currencies it measures against. The MACD looks to be on track to cross below its center line, and denotes markedly a bearish signal. While the AUD did fair better today as compared to the NZD, it still appears to be headed lower. We present the trade idea in an actionable table below and chart of the spot pair to allow forex traders to assess and trade. Always use stops as we have shown in the trade idea below. It allows short-term market participants to remain in the markets versus "hoping" for a price recovery to their original trade entries or decisions.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Defends 1.4200 during another battle with key hurdle

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around weekly top. Receding bullish bias of MACD battles sustained trading beyond 21-day EMA. 1.4245 becomes strong resistance, ascending trend line from November 2020 adds to downside filters. GBP/USD seesaws around the week’s top, clinging to 1.4200 of late, during the early Asian session on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Options market turns most bearish in 10 weeks

One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, drops to the highest since the week ending on March 19 during early Friday’s trading session, indicating investors are turning bearish ahead of the key US inflation data, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for April.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Extra gains likely above 1.4235 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable faces the prospects of further upside once 1.4235 is cleared in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘a break of the strong support at 1.4100 appears likely but GBP is unlikely to threaten the next support at 1.4055’. While our view was not wrong as GBP dipped to 1.4092, the subsequent strong surge came as a surprise (high has been 1.4220). The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to test 1.4235. That said, a clear break of this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.4265). Support is at 1.4165 followed by 1.4140.”
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Gains Bullish Momentum, US GDP Grows 6.4%

USD/JPY started a strong increase from the 108.60 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 108.90 on the 4-hours chart. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021 (Prelim), similar to the last reading. EUR/USD corrected lower from 1.2260, GBP/USD remained well bid above 1.4100.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to close choppy day flat around 1.2200

EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow band on Thursday. US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 after US data. Focus shifts to Friday's key data releases from the EU and the US. Following Wednesday's decline, the EUR/USD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and remains on track to close little changed around 1.2200.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears taking control below hourly support

NZD/USD bears target downside structures failing at daily resistance. The monthly chart is otherwise strongly bullish. The New Zealand dollar is tiring and while the fundamentals might stack up on a longer-term view, the immediate future might test weak hands at this juncture. The following is an analysis of the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls cheer BOE Vlieghe’s comments

The British Pound advanced on local news coupled with an upbeat market’s mood. BOE’s policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said that the central bank could raise interest early in 2022. GBP/USD is technically bullish and could accelerate its advance once above 1.4233. The British Pound was among the best performers against the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains below SMAs

The EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100–and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday's trading session. All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for bullish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Break of trendline support to trigger deeper pullback

The Euro stands at the back foot in early Friday’s trading, signaling a possible continuation of a pullback from 1.2266 high, after Thursday’s neutral mode (Doji candle). Fresh easing cracked trendline support at 1.2175 (bull trendline from 1.1704, 2021 low), warning of extension towards 1.2143/33 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) on break.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to battle 0.8990 key hurdle

USD/CHF reverses the previous day’s pullback from weekly top. Confluence of three-week-old horizontal line, falling trend line from May 06 will test buyers amid bullish MACD. Sellers should look for entries below three-day-long support line. USD/CHF prints 0.10% intraday gains while picking up bids to 0.8977, intraday high 0.8979, ahead...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seek upside validation near 1.0640

AUD/NZD opens higher in the early Asian session. Cross manages to hold onto the multi-month low near 1.0600. Momentum oscillator in oversold zone, potential reversal toward upside. AUD/NZD price continues to consolidate within the previous day trading range on Friday. The cross successfully held onto the 1.0600 level after a...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot Price Analysis: 27 May

While the phase after the fall is often that of recovery, many altcoin markets have been seeing another sell-off. The prices of Binance Coin [BNB], Bitcoin Cash [BCH], and Polkadot [DOT] have already been suffering due to the selling pressure visible in the market. However, as Bitcoin recovered, the alts were pointing at a potential trend reversal.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD moving towards the bouncing zone

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Bitcoin options market faces smallest expiry of year – But it could still drive volatility

"Max pain" for the May expiry is $50,000. The bitcoin options market is on track to record a modest monthly options expiry in the wake of the recent price crash – mainly because the cryptocurrency’s price is so much lower. But there’s still speculation some traders might try to use the moment to push prices as high as $50,000 to increase their payoff or minimize any payouts.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD tumbles to weekly lows near 1.2130, rebounds afterwards

EUR/USD drops to lows in the 1.2135/30 band. US Core PCE rose 3.1% YoY, the highest since 1994. US President Biden will announce the FY2022 Budget. EUR/USD manages to regain some composure following weekly lows in the vicinity of 1.2130 on Friday. EUR/USD weaker on dollar strength. EUR/USD extended further...