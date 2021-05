JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use Big Springs Road in Owsley County near the KY 30 intersection will have to find an alternate route beginning Thursday, May 13. As part of the ongoing project to relocate KY 30 in this area, the county-maintained road, also known as Sturgeon Creek Road, will be closed indefinitely. This closure will allow construction crews to build the new alignment of KY 30 and the new approaches to Big Springs Road and existing KY 30.