LIVERMORE, Calif. — It's clinching season at Saint Mary's College, as the season winds down for the Gaels track teams. With the final races of the season on the horizon or in the rearview mirror, a couple of Saint Mary's runners are attempting to do what few or no Gaels have done before: qualify for the NCAA tournament. Some steps in the right direction might have been taken on Saturday night as the Gaels hosted the West Coast Distance Carnival at Las Positas College. With some blazing fast times by the best runners, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that the Gaels are represented at the NCAA Championship later this month.