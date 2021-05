Blame could fall on Brandon Bielak, the long reliever who had not pitched in six days, or the rookie starter who could not finish his excellent outing. Assigning fault for any loss to this uneven Astros pitching staff is an easy excuse. The bullpen is thin, at best, and inconsistent at worst. On Monday, it operated without two key arms: Bryan Abreu and Andre Scrubb. An offense billed as one of baseball’s best should not force it to throw every pitch under enormous pressure.