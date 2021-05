For millions of Americans, higher education is the best pathway to the middle class and achieving a good standard of living. Whether a four-year college or university, a community college, or a technical school, helping students access post-secondary education is one of the highest-impact investments that governments at all levels can make. Researchers at Brown University have found that enrollment at a public four-year institution boosts students’ household income at age 30 by 20 percent (and by even more for low-income students), while a paper from MIT found that access to community college increased income by 21 percent.