Discover Vogue Scandinavia’s Innovative Approach To Sustainability

Sustainable fashion is still a new industry and while it is growing, it’s still a learning process, not just for fashion designers and retailers but also for consumers. While we’ve seen a surge in new technologies that introduce the use of more sustainable materials and lower the carbon footprint during the production process, other brands are bringing it back to basics. With an increased consciousness in regards to “the true cost of fashion” and the harms of fast fashion being the second-highest pollutant on the planet, there has been a higher demand for sustainable practices and ethical production in the fashion industry. When former Marketing Executive, Sofiya Deva, decided that she wanted to shift her career in a direction of more social impact, she took an unexpected turn by returning to her roots, exploring her Indian heritage, and preserving her culture by starting a sustainable, handmade fashion brand, This Same Sky. We met with the Dallas-based social entrepreneur while she was on a reset trip in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. Get to know Deva and how she’s bringing back the art of handicrafts, one beautiful hand-printed scarf at a time.