Discover Vogue Scandinavia’s Innovative Approach To Sustainability

By Emily Cha n
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen launching a new print magazine in 2021, putting sustainability front and centre is essential, given the urgent environmental crisis we’re facing. That’s why you won’t find Vogue Scandinavia – the 28th global edition of Vogue – on sale on newsstands when it launches this summer. Instead, it will be available to buy exclusively from its digital flagship store in order to reduce waste from deadstock magazines and packaging.

