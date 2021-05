Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I've been dreaming about my wedding day for a long time now — being in an eight-year relationship with a two-year engagement (we decided to dodge the micro-wedding trend) will do that to a girl. And while I've fantasized about everything from the floral arrangements to how my fiance will look at the opposite end of the aisle, the one thing I've been transfixed by recently is what my wedding shoes will look like.