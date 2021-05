Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was not to the liking of players. Reviews on Steam show that the reception of the game is clearly negative. Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was heralded as an ambitious expansion that would completely change the way we've experienced Frontier Developments' game so far. The DLC was to finally enable us to leave the cockpits of spaceships and set our foot on the surface. Thanks to this we would see the vastness of the universe from a different perspective. Additionally, Odyssey was to introduce many new mechanics, tasks and various other ways to play.