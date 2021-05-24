newsbreak-logo
Hale County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Fieldton, or 6 miles south of Olton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Fieldton, Halfway and Edmonson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HALE AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldton, or 7 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fieldton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Wayside, or 22 miles south of Claude, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Caprock Canyon State Park and Brice. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, or 12 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Floydada, Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Seth Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Fieldton, or 11 miles southeast of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fieldton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN...NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Morton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may be washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lamb FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and additional flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spade to 3 miles south of Anton to 3 miles southwest of Reese Center to 8 miles southeast of Locketville to 10 miles east of Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. A swath of enhanced winds near Reese Center will continue to move east into central Lubbock County. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 855 PM a wind gust of 67 mph was recorded at Anton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio, Lubbock South Plains Mall and Locketville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lamb County, TXKCBD

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to fall below advisory criteria. The wind advisory will expire at 8 PM CDT.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL SOUTH PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...West at 20 to 25 mph. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels... Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.