newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearny County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kearny A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KEARNY COUNTY At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lakin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lakin and Deerfield. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakin, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
City
Deerfield, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Weather Radar#Kearny#Central Kearny County#Severe Certainty#Tornado Warning#Immediate Severity#Tree Damage#Target Area#Flying Debris#Vehicles#Roofs#Shelter#Avoid Windows#Impact#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Finney County in southwestern Kansas Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT /200 AM MDT/. * At 1150 PM CDT /1050 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Garden City, Lakin, Holcomb, Syracuse, Deerfield, Pierceville, Coolidge, Kendall, Friend and Plymell. Reports of street flooding occurring in Garden City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 817 PM CDT/717 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northwestern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton Fire Danger Saturday Afternoon and Early Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.