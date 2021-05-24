Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Fieldton, or 6 miles south of Olton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Fieldton, Halfway and Edmonson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov