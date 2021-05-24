newsbreak-logo
Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Fieldton, or 6 miles south of Olton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Fieldton, Halfway and Edmonson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

Hale County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hale Center, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamb County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY At 800 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles north of Amherst, or 8 miles south of Earth, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fieldton and Springlake. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.50IN
Hale County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL FLOYD AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Castro County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include in and around Earth and Springlake including US Highway 70 and Farm to Market Road 1055.
Bailey County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN...NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Morton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Castro; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Hart to near Cotton Center. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway and Edmonson. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.
Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Plainview, to near Floydada. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Quitaque, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools, Seth Ward and Edmonson.
Bailey County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may be washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Bailey County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb; Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BAILEY...SOUTH CENTRAL PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Arch, or 15 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Needmore and Progress.
Crosby County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Lamb County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lamb FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and additional flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hale County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lamb County, TX

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Bailey County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to fall below advisory criteria. The wind advisory will expire at 8 PM CDT.
Bailey County, TX

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Bailey County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL SOUTH PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...West at 20 to 25 mph. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels... Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.