Congress & Courts

Romney is first GOP senator to back Jan. 6 commission

By Victor Morton
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mitt Romney of Utah became the first Republican senator to say he would vote for a special commission on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Mr. Romney answered affirmative Monday, according to the Hill, when asked whether he would support an effort by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, to bring a House-passed bill to the Senate floor.

www.washingtontimes.com
