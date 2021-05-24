Tulsa police investigating after teenager found shot in chest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after one teenager was shot in the chest Monday evening.

Police say they received a call of a shooting near 800 North Mingo Avenue around 5:17 p.m. at a mobile home park.

After arriving on scene, they say they found a teenage boy around the age of 15 to 16-years-old shot in the chest and immediately started life saving procedures.

Police say the teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say they do not have a suspect in custody and are actively searching the area for one.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 918-596-9222.

