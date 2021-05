When the Toronto Blue Jays playoff dreams ended back in 2016, the writing was on the wall on where the organization was planning on heading towards with the postseason in the rearview mirror. Former general manager Alex Anthopoulos had moved on and a new regime had entered the season prior in the form of CEO/President Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins. While the Blue Jays contended in the playoffs in just their first year in office, the organization was heading towards a rebuild, one that would see every veteran player shipped off or not re-signed over the next two to three years.