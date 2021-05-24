Billy King Says That The Brooklyn Nets Traded For Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett In Order To Try And Get Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets trading for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett was often regarded as one of the worst trades in franchise history. The Brooklyn Nets gave away multiple future first-round picks in order to acquire the two veteran stars from the Boston Celtics. The Boston Celtics missed out on players such as Jaylen Brown and Collin Sexton by mortgaging those picks, while not even getting a championship for their trouble.fadeawayworld.net