Miami, FL

Hot and heavy: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Miami

By Alyssa Norwin
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomance rekindled! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, were seen together in Miami on Sunday, May 23 — two weeks after their trip to Montana (more on that later). The formerly engaged couple have seemingly rekindled their romance nearly two decades later, and were spotted walking down the stairs of a Miami area home as they appeared to be enjoying the South Beach weather. Could this pair finally be getting things right the second time around? Keep reading for photos of the two over the years, a relationship timeline, and more shots from their weekend in Miami.

