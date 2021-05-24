newsbreak-logo
Norwalk, CT

One year since George Floyd's death, Norwalk launches racial equity campaign

By Abigail Brone
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — The city has launched an initiative to gather community input to better understand and improve racial equity. The Norwalk Speaks! campaign, which launched Saturday, comes as Tuesday marks one year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020. On April 20, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

