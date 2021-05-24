newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Will Appear on RHOBH Season 11 After Exit: It Took 'Lots of Convincing'

By Dory Jackson
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans haven't seen the last of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During an episode of the Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp podcast on Monday, current RHOBH Housewife Kyle Richards dished on her former costar's upcoming appearance on the Bravo hit and revealed that she was partially responsible for getting Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, back on reality television.

people.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
People

People

98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Denise Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Television#The Teddi Tea Pod#Instagram#Teddi Mellencamp Podcast#Real Housewives#Beverly Hills Fans#Juicy Celebrity News#Incredible Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWUSA

Everything We Know About Erika Jayne's Divorce Drama Ahead of 'RHOBH' Season 11

We don't ask for much from our Real Housewives. You don't have to be rich or famous. (It can be even better if you just pretend you are!) You don't have to be a housewife in the traditional sense, or even a wife at all. All of that we'll give or take. But if you are going through the worst experience of your life, you better get your ass in front of a camera so all of us at home can watch. That is a nonnegotiable.
TV Seriesbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Praises Erika Girardi’s Strength Filming RHOBH Season 11

Sharing your life with the world is never easy. And when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 19, the praise for Erika Girardi was high. As fans have seen in the Season 11 teases so far, the RHOBH cast member will be opening up about her life like never before.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Kyle Richards Wore the Chicest Ruffled One-Shoulder Swimsuit

While in Turks and Caicos to film a new series that's set to stream on Peacock, Kyle Richards showed off her chic vacation style alongside Housewives from other cities. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked pajama-party ready in a blue satin set from Melissa Gorga's Envy boutique, and her daytime style was no less glamorous.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Rhobh's Sutton Stracke Apologizes to Crystal Kung Minkoff for "Disrespectful" Confrontation

Sutton Stracke has apologized for comments she made towards Crystal Kung Minkoff on the May 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton, who joined Rhobh as a full-time cast member in season 11 after being promoted from a friend of the Housewives, was accused of making insensitive remarks towards Crystal, another new Housewife who is the show's first Asian-American cast member. In the controversial episode, Kyle Richards spoke about how she felt badly accusing Garcelle Beauvais of not paying for a promised donation to one of Kyle's charities. Garcelle explained that she was particularly hurt by the comment as it played into the...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Check Out Kyle Richards Sporting Envy by Melissa Gorga

For a recent pajama party, Kyle Richards channeled New Jersey style. While in Turks & Caicos with some other Housewives to film a new series that's set to stream on Peacock, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took some cues from The Real Housewives of New Jersey fashionista Melissa Gorga.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne’s Medical Records Are Fair Game In Court After Admitting To Using Antidepressants On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

All’s fair in love and war and no one knows that more than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suspect star, Erika Chahoy Jayne Girardi. I still do not understand the concept of allowing people to film your actual life if you have anything shady in your closet. Secret husband locked in the basement? We’ll find out. Overdue Amex bill from 1996? We already know about it, honey. Also fair, Erika is being watched now that she Tom Girardi are under investigation for committing fraud and embezzlement.