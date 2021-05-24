Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Will Appear on RHOBH Season 11 After Exit: It Took 'Lots of Convincing'
It appears that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans haven't seen the last of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During an episode of the Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp podcast on Monday, current RHOBH Housewife Kyle Richards dished on her former costar's upcoming appearance on the Bravo hit and revealed that she was partially responsible for getting Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, back on reality television.people.com