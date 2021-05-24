Rays zap Blue Jays...Keeping Curry...Julio Jones trade?
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — It took them extra innings, but the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 14-8 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.www.wcn247.com