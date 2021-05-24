newsbreak-logo
Rays zap Blue Jays...Keeping Curry...Julio Jones trade?

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — It took them extra innings, but the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 14-8 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.

NFL49erswebzone.com

DO NOT trade Julio Jones; top positional battles; saving Sam Darnold

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Should the Falcons trade Julio Jones? Which positional battles bear watching ahead of the 2021 season? Why are the Panthers so high on Sam Darnold? Bucky Brooks digs into these topics in the latest Scout's Notebook.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why the Arizona Cardinals should not trade for Julio Jones

Just because they can, the Arizona Cardinals should not trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. It appears that the Atlanta Falcons are in such a salary cap hell that they need to ship off one of the faces of their franchise, wide receiver Julio Jones. Now don’t get me wrong here. Would Jones be a better receiving option for the Arizona Cardinals than Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk, and KeeSean Johnson? He absolutely would be.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ 2021 schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith discusses a potential Julio Jones trade on The Rich Eisen Show

However, the Falcons do have to get under the cap somehow . I think the move that makes the most sense is extending Grady Jarrett and possibly even Matt Ryan. I prefer to wait until seeing how Ryan plays under Arthur Smith, but extending Jarrett is a no-brainer. He’s easily the best defensive player on the Falcons, and hopefully, he wants to be one of the building blocks of a new-look defense for years to come. One thing’s for sure, something has to give, and as a fan, I sure hope it isn’t trading away my favorite player.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons will 'probably' make Julio Jones trade this summer

A Julio Jones trade is feeling more inevitable for the Atlanta Falcons. In an offseason that saw the front office take drastic steps to get under the NFL salary cap, new general manager Terry Fontenot may now be forced to make the one move he has been trying desperately to avoid.
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Yay or nay to Julio Jones in the powder blue?

It was all over social media yesterday and you likely live under a rock — or you simply like your self-respect and don’t have a Twitter — if you didn’t see it. Jeff Schultz, the Falcons beat writer for The Athletic, reported that Atlanta “would like to” trade Julio Jones and proceeded to name a handful of teams that would make sense for a trade. The Chargers were among those teams due to factors such as fit on the team, the franchise being close to “getting over the hump”, and available cap space.