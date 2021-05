By about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters had gotten under control a structure fire in Woody Creek that caused at least $1 million in damages. It was a multi-agency effort that included the Aspen Fire Protection District, the Aspen Ambulance District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, according to an Aspen Fire press release, who in total sent a combined 26 personnel, seven fire engines, one ladder truck, one tender, an ambulance and multiple command and law enforcement vehicles.