newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

C-K affordable home ownership project a finalist for Suzuki award

By Trevor Terfloth
strathroyagedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local project aimed at bringing affordable home ownership to Chatham-Kent has been announced as a finalist for a David Suzuki Foundation award. The Brickworks Community – the first project of the Opportunity Villages Community Land Trust – was selected as one of 10 in the running this year’s Future Ground Prize.

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Suzuki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Affordable Housing#Community Project#Land Ownership#Chatham Kent#A David Suzuki Foundation#The Brickworks Community#The Future Ground Prize#The Desjardins Group#Land Trust Board#Affordable Home Ownership#Council Support#Construction#Entries#Ontario#Organizers#Vacant Land#Chosen#Www Ovclt Ca Share#Publishing Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

S.F. is about to see a wave of affordable housing projects bring 900 homes to the city

A decade-long push by city officials to pressure office and market-rate developers to carve out land for affordable housing is starting to pay off. The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development is set to announce on Thursday that it has picked affordable builders to construct nearly 900 units on nine sites scattered around the city, with the majority concentrated in the South of Market where the tech boom of the 2010s was most prominent.
Economygananoquereporter.com

It'll soon be prime time for long-vacant downtown Cornwall property

Construction could start even before summer begins at a prime corner in downtown Cornwall that’s been vacant since late last century. CAO Maureen Adams told Cornwall council Tuesday the J.C. Godard Development – Prime Square project could begin “in a matter of weeks,” the developer wishing to move forward on a planned 44-residential-unit, five-storey building with some commercial space on the main floor, at 1 Second St. E.
Real Estatetheonefeather.com

Chief’s Corner: Housing Portfolio Program and Down Payment Assistance

Principal Chief Richard Sneed is presenting video chats with key guest speakers who work in different areas of tribal government and life. These videos are available via Chief Sneed’s Facebook page. The following transcribed edition is being made available to our readers with permission. Chief Sneed: I am joined today...
Politicsthechronicle-online.com

Council approves repairs for Lions Pool, library and market centre buildings

Woodstock’s iconic downtown library and Market Centre buildings will get a facelift this summer while the Lions Pool will get a fresh new liner after council approved repairs for the well-loved city facilities. Some of the brickwork at the Woodstock Public Library needs replacing and repointing while repairs to the...
Real EstateForbes

The Current Challenges Of Investing In Affordable Housing

Founder and CEO of Apartments Near Me, an affordable housing brand focused on multi-family communities in the United States. The affordable housing industry is one of the most challenging sectors in real estate. A major factor contributing to this hurdle is indeed the housing market itself. While traditional renters more often pay attention to their financial situations, credit score and other important factors, the majority of affordable housing renters are unable to maintain that same standard. I've observed that in the low-income housing community, many tenants have poor credit or previous evictions on their record.
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

A shortage of contractors drives up the new home market

PUTNAM COUNTY – As the Putnam County existing home market continues its upward trend, many are tempted to instead build a new home. Those plans are increasingly being dashed by a shortage of contractors and the soaring price of building materials. Most of the general contractors working in Putnam County...
Homelessdbusiness.com

Community Housing Network

The Community Housing Network opened its doors in 2001 with the task of providing property management for housing for people with disabilities, the creation of a Housing Resource Center, and opening new affordable housing for people with disabilities. The group’s scope has expanded greatly since they started — both in the number people they help, and the variety of services and programs provided— but their mission has remained the same: to strengthen communities by connecting people to housing resources. Initially opened with funding from the Oakland Community Health Network (then known as Oakland County Community Mental Health Authority), the flagship Housing Resource Center receives more than 22,400 calls per year. The staff works to connect the callers to vital programs that can prevent homelessness or help them with housing needs. Their housing development programs have developed more than 824 units since 2001.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Mt. Crested Butte Homestead affordable housing going solar

Town council votes to cover solar PV and HRV systems costs. In an effort to help ensure affordable housing homeowners have the lowest energy costs, the Mt. Crested Butte town council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, May 18 to install solar PV and Heat Recover Ventilation (HRV) systems in all 22 Homestead affordable housing units under construction. The cost is $191,664, which will be paid out of the town’s affordable housing fund.
Advocacywestfordcatnews.org

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Approve Community Preservation Recommendations to Provide Affordable Housing to Seniors

Preserving our past to provide expanded opportunities to our community. We need Town Meeting support for Article 6, Second Motion, and for a Resolution: 35 Town Farm Task Force Recommendation for a Future Town Meeting. Town Meeting is on Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. on the Westford Academy Trustees Field. Town Farm is in the process of seeking approval and financial assistance through the local Community Preservation Committee to secure more than a 500 percent match in federal and state funds.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

CPC recommends all 2021 funding requests

The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) has decided to support all of this year’s applications for Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds. The June 6 Annual Town Meeting will vote on the recommendations under Warrant Article 16. The 2021 funding applications include a total of $49K for steeple and window restoration at...
House Rentbaytobaynews.com

Wicomico has $7.38 million available for Coronavirus rental relief

Tenants who struggled to pay rent and utility bills during the Covid-19 pandemic could get help from a $7.38 million grant to Wicomico County for rental assistance. The money will be split between Salisbury Neighborhood Housing, Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and SHORE UP! to administer the grant. All three nonprofits are experiencing calls for help, said Cheryl Meadows, executive director of Salisbury Neighborhood Housing.
Real Estateindymidtownmagazine.com

Transit-Oriented Development Includes Affordable Housing

Redline Holdings VI LLC has received approval to construct Broadway Apartments, a mixed-use development on 38th Street in Watson Park across from the Park Avenue Red Line station. The 48,900 square foot proposal would replace three deteriorated apartment buildings on four lots, and involve an alley vacation that will close...
House RentRegister-Guard

Round three of the Landlord Compensation Fund to open June 1

Oregon lawmakers passed HB 4401 on Dec. 21, setting aside $50 million for rent relief and created a $150 million landlord relief fund to compensate landlords for up to 80% of unpaid rent with state money. The bill also extended the eviction moratorium for those who still needed it to June 30, 2021.
Real Estatedigitalmarketnews.com

A Hidden Stimulus Check From Homeowners Assistance Fund

While most Americans have already received their third stimulus check, the burden of the economic recession continues to haunt them. The relief that they enjoyed after receiving the $1,400 per head stimulus payment has evaporated within three months and they are back to square one. But there are ways to get some more assistance, and the homeowners’ fund is one of them.
House Rentmycentraloregon.com

Rent Assistance Available

Qualified renters may submit applications to the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) for funding to pay rent, rent arrears, future rent and certain home utility costs. NeighborImpact is the regional community action agency partnering with OHCS to administer approximately $12.9 million of OERAP funds in Central Oregon and is available to answer questions and assist folks with completing and submitting applications.
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Affordable housing project hits snag

Already competing against a group of 152 dissenting neighbors, a plan to subdivide a 1.4- acre Carr Lane parcel into four lots is now being met with resistance from local environmentalists. The opposition from the Conanicut Island Land Trust “will most likely” prompt the planning commission to postpone a public...
Small Businessroi-nj.com

EDA reopens preregistration for Phase 4 of Small Business Grant program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority reopened preregistration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program on Wednesday morning — but, please note, if you already have registered for the grant program, you do not need to register again. Small business owners and nonprofits that have not...
House Rentmidfloridanewspapers.com

$17 Million emergency rental assistance program funding available

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $17 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to create the Polk County Rental and Utilities Assistance program. Starting June 1, the county will start taking applications from Polk County residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will pay up to $12,000 in assistance directly to landlords, property management and utility companies on behalf of qualifying Polk County residents.