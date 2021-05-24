newsbreak-logo
Health Services

Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care?

By Julie Appleby
 3 days ago
CALIFORNIA – Major hospital systems are betting big money that the future of hospital care looks a lot like the inside of patients’ homes. Hospital-level care at home — some of it provided over the internet — is poised to grow after more than a decade as a niche offering, boosted both by hospitals eager to ease overcrowding during the pandemic and growing interest by insurers who want to slow health care spending. But a host of challenges remain, from deciding how much to pay for such services to which kinds of patients can safely benefit.

