Health Alliance resuming some non-urgent surgeries

By Mark Malone
strathroyagedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chatham-Kent Health Alliance resumed some non-emergency procedures Tuesday as the provincial government eases its restrictions on elective surgery. The restrictions were imposed April 20 as an increase in COVID-19 cases led to a surge in hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions across Ontario. “That measure was really put in...

