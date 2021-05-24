WNBA Fines, Suspends CT Sun Coach Curt Miller For Offensive Comment

Maybe this guy will think twice before his next court-side outburst. The head coach of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun has been suspended and fined $10,000 after he tried to body-shame an opposing player. Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces called out Curt Miller after he made his disparaging comment about her during Sunday’s Aces and Sun game. According to the player, when Miller was berating an official for a call, he shouted out: “Come on, she’s 300 pounds!” In an Instagram story, Cambage pointed out that she’s 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 235 pounds, and said she’s “very proud of being a big bitch.” She went on to tell Miller: “I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one... Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.” In a statement before his suspension and fine was confirmed, Miller apologized for his remark, saying it was made “in the heat of the moment.”