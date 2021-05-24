newsbreak-logo
WNBA Fines, Suspends CT Sun Coach Curt Miller For Offensive Comment

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
 4 days ago
The Connecticut Sun look to remain undefeated through six games when they face the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm on Tuesday. But they’ll be without their head coach and general manager Curt Miller. The WNBA on Monday announced they fined Miller $10,000 and suspending him one game for a comment...

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

