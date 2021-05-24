newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hyde5: Giannis didn’t want Butler last year — does now; Spencer Knight starts for Panthers

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Where did the stars go?

And can they step up now?

The Panthers and Heat faced similar problems while losing in dissimilar situations over the weekend. Their biggest stars disappeared. Now it’s a busy, two-television-set Monday as the Panthers (8 p.m) and Heat (7:30 p.m.) need wins for different reasons.

The stars on the other side have played like stars. Tampa Bay is full of big-series players from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to forwards Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn. The Milwaukee Bucks, too, saw a different Giannis Antetokounmpo from the start of these playoffs.

In direct contrast to their Game 1 meeting last season, Giannis wanted to guard Jimmy Butler and was a prime reason the Heat start stumbled to four-of-22 shooting.

“I like the challenge,” Giannis said.

Last year, Butler scored 40 points in Game 1 — 15 in the fourth quarter — and the Milwaukee star never asked to switch onto Butler.

“To guard him?” Giannis said then. “No, I didn’t. Why would you ask that? I’ll do whatever coach wants me to do.”

Different year. Different Giannis. And the Heat, like the Panthers, need to respond Monday.

2. So what has to happen? First, the Panthers. If they haven’t given up again on their $72 million investment in goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for the second time in four games, they’re walked closer to that line. Rookie Spencer Knight warmed up as the starter in the win-or-go-home Game 5 on Monday night. This isn’t a message being sent — and this isn’t the message-sending time of year.

This is about Knight being considered the best chance for a Panthers win. Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger haven’t been the solution thus far in this series. The question: Is Knight? At 20, he’d be the youngest player to start a playoff game since 1995. He was 4-0 since called up late in the year, but hasn’t played in three weeks.

Tampa Bay’s top talents have been characteristically great this series while the Panthers defense has been suspect without the injured Aaron Ekblad. It’s not just the goalie. It might not even start with the goalie.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. Are the Panthers this desperate? To start a rookie who has played just four NHL games and hasn’t played in three weeks? To lay out they have no faith in Bobrovsky with him having five years left on his big contract?

The decision goes beyond Game 5.

3. Now the Heat: Butler and Bam Adebayo struggled in Game 1 against Milwaukee. It’s one game, just one, and they’ve done enough that there’s no panic button to hit as I wrote in my column after the game. But Monday in Game 2 tells of their need to do more. A lot more.

Butler, covered by Giannis Antetokounmpo, shot four-of-22. Adebayo, who countered the sagging defense of 7-foot Brook Lopez, shot four of 15. The Heat lost by a point.

Butler vs. Giannis is each team’s best against the other and that’s statement enough both ways. But this is an especially notable game for Adebayo vs. Lopez. The issue is two-fold. First, Adebayo is now averaging 12 points and shooting 40.9 percent in the four games against Milwaukee this year. Second, by playing off Adebayo, Lopez is clogging the lanes the Heat especially likes to cut through in their offense.

4. The Panthers’ other stars? Jonathan Huberdeau is doing everything possible with eight points (two goals, six assists) in four games. Alexsander Barkov? The best guess is we’re going to find out after the series that he hurt his hand, arm, shoulder — something went wrong two shifts into the second game of the series when he went off the ice for the rest of that period. He hasn’t been the player he usually is — or the one in Game 1.

5. That’s just what Tampa Bay needs. Another title. Bucs won the Super Bowl. The Lightning already won the Cup last year. The Rays made the World Series.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nhl#Bucs#The Milwaukee Bucks#Tampa Bay#Nhl#Rays#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Sun Sentinel#Butler Vs Giannis#Rookie Spencer Knight#7 Foot Brook Lopez#Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky#Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy#Adebayo Vs Lopez#Stars#Forwards Nikita Kucherov#Shoulder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAJanesville Gazette

Record moment for Duncan Robinson as Heat maul Cavs 124-107

One lesson from Saturday night was that even bad, shorthanded teams have good players. Another was that there is no time left for slip-ups for the Miami Heat. So even with Kevin Love and Collin Sexton having big nights, and even with the Cleveland Cavaliers moving to an early 11-point lead, the Heat restored order by halftime on the way to a 124-107 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bam Adebayo leads Heat past Hornets

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points to go with 10 assists as the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Charlotte Hornets for the first time in three meetings this season, winning 121-111 on Sunday night. It was a key outcome for the Heat (35-30) as they jockey for playoff position with the...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Friday, 5/7

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBANBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Sizing up DPOY's impact on title chances

If judged by the success rate of the NBA’s Kia Defensive Player of the Year award winners at the peak of their powers, the answer is: Not so much. This isn’t to put a jink on any of the players on this week’s Defensive Player Ladder or their teams. But the numbers are clear: Of the 38 past winners of the DPOY award, only four played on teams that subsequently won that year’s NBA title. That’s an awfully meager 10.5%.
NBACBS Sports

Can the Miami Heat regain last season's playoff magic after a mediocre regular season?

After a surprising run to the NBA Finals in a season that was interrupted by the pandemic, the Miami Heat looked like a team that was built to make several trips back to the finals for the coming years, especially after locking up All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract before the start of the season. However, after their dominant postseason run, in which they picked apart the Bucks in five games and pushed past the Celtics in the conference finals, the Heat have looked nothing like that team in the bubble this season as they try to avoid the play-in tournament and potentially risking missing the playoffs altogether.
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Giannis drops 40 PTS & 15 REB on the Pacers in Bucks’ win!

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 win against the Indiana Pacers as he records 40 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST & 1 STL. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE. ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube:...
NBAFrankfort Times

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat take down Hornets 121-111, move up in East standings

There was no celebration, just appreciation of the subtle gains. With Sunday night’s 121-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center the Miami Heat clinched no worse than a berth in the NBA’s play-in tournament and, with the Boston Celtics’ home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, moved into the No. 6 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But after advancing to last ...
NBAMiami Herald

Heat’s Precious Achiuwa on his ‘roller coaster’ rookie season and his offseason to-do list

Precious Achiuwa is looking forward to his first full NBA offseason. The Miami Heat’s rookie center didn’t have one prior to his first NBA season because of the pandemic-altered schedule, and that has been tough to overcome. Achiuwa, 21, has been playing catch-up since he was drafted in November and has fallen out of the Heat’s rotation after beginning his first NBA season as a consistent part of the rotation.
NBACelticsBlog

How the Celtics can win their mini-series vs. Miami

Things are getting spicy. The addition of the play-in tournament has added a new level of competitiveness to what used to be a dead zone in the NBA calendar, and the Boston Celtics find themselves embroiled in a dog fight because of it. In light of the pandemic, the NBA...