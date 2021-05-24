newsbreak-logo
Knox County, KY

Jeremy Ledford named new superintendent of Knox County Public Schools

Corbin Times Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox County Middle School principal Jeremy Ledford has been selected as the next leader of the Knox County Public Schools. The decision was announced by the Knox County Board of Education on Monday night following several days of special called meetings to conduct interviews. Members voted 5-0 to employ Ledford as school superintendent. He will receive a four year contract.

www.thetimestribune.com
