GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of National Police Week, the Gulfport Police Department on Friday honored officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It’s an event that is not only necessary for the immediate law enforcement family, but also necessary for those on the outside to appreciate what it means to give your life for what you believe in. And, it’s a ceremony that never gets old, because it never loses its value.