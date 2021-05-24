newsbreak-logo
A Surprise Appearance From Bill Simmons, Plus NFL Buy and Sells

By Mike Gioseffi
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse receive a surprise visit from Bill Simmons to start the show. They discuss what the first few games of the NBA playoffs might mean for the card values of players like Ja Morant and Trae Young. Then Mike and Jesse run through a list of NFL players and decide whether they’re buying or selling their cards ahead of the upcoming season. They close the show with some mailbag questions.

