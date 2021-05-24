newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Decatur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dresden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Danbury, or 13 miles southeast of McCook, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury, Traer and Cedar Bluffs.
Decatur County, KS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.