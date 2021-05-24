newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Decatur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dresden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.