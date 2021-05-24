newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Brunswick, NJ

Saint Peter’s announces upcoming vaccine clinics

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 4 days ago

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:. First dose of Moderna COVID vaccine, 4-8 p.m. May 25. Must be 18 years of age or older, masks required for entry. Saint Peter’s University Hospital, Sister Marie de Pazzi Conference Center just inside the hospital’s main entrance. Second dose will be scheduled at the time of the first-dose vaccine. For more information, call 732-339-7909.

centraljersey.com
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Health
City
New Brunswick, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccine#Johnson And Johnson#University Hospital#Unity Square#Pfizer Covid#Pazzi Conference Center#Contact Saint Peter#Moderna Covid Vaccine#Easton Ave#Identification#Parents#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Mercer County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 26

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • New Jersey Blood Services is conducting blood drives which are open to the public....
EntertainmentPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Common calendar, Packet papers, May 21

Princeton Girlchoir (PGC) and Princeton Boychoir (PBC) are now auditioning new choristers for the 2021-22 season. Any child entering grades 3-12 this fall is welcomed. Both choirs are programs of Westrick Music Academy (WMA). Classes will focus on choral skills, ensemble building, music theory, sight reading, song writing, rhythm training...
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

News Transcript Datebook, May 26

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “Eric Mendelsohn: Synagogue Architect with a Vision” on June 6 at 2 p.m. Admission is free (donations are welcome). To make a reservation and receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990, email jhmomc@optonline.net or visit www.jhmomc.org. • The American Red Cross will...
Allentown, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Examiner Datebook, May 26

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “Eric Mendelsohn: Synagogue Architect with a Vision” on June 6 at 2 p.m. Admission is free (donations are welcome). To make a reservation and receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990, email jhmomc@optonline.net or visit www.jhmomc.org. • The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association...
Rumson, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Independent Datebook, May 26

• Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, will host a lecture with author Amy Bloom, who will discuss her novel “Away” via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon June 27. The lecture is free to attend, but donations are appreciated to support the synagogue’s programming. Registration is required to attend and to get the Zoom link. Register at cbirumson.org.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Long Branch, NJNew Jersey Herald

New Jersey music venues are waiting for COVID relief from state and feds

Like the Tom Petty song says, the waiting is the hardest part. New Jersey live music venues are waiting for the disbursement of funds from both the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which will allot $16 billion for venues across the country, and $15 million for Jersey venues from the state's disbursement of CARES Act funds.