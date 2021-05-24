Saint Peter’s announces upcoming vaccine clinics
Saint Peter’s University Hospital, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:. First dose of Moderna COVID vaccine, 4-8 p.m. May 25. Must be 18 years of age or older, masks required for entry. Saint Peter’s University Hospital, Sister Marie de Pazzi Conference Center just inside the hospital’s main entrance. Second dose will be scheduled at the time of the first-dose vaccine. For more information, call 732-339-7909.centraljersey.com