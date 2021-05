One star actor from The Brady Bunch once opened up about which co-star was his best friend on the set of the popular show. All fans of classic television likely remember Christopher Knight. Knight is without a doubt best known for playing the role of Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch. He also maintained his role as Peter in the ABC variety series, The Brady Bunch Hour, and in two later TV movies, The Brady Girls Get Married, and A Very Brady Christmas. Further, he reprised the role in the 1990 series, The Bradys.