Longmont Weather Forecast: We are in for a dry week and potentially rewarded with a wet weekend
Five days of warm and dry weather followed by five days of cooler, damp weather. A ridge is back suppressing thunderstorms and warming us up (Figure 1). Through Saturday morning, we will see only a rare afternoon thunderstorm form in the mountains and move off to the east (Figure 2). It will be fantastic out there. Just enough moisture returns on Wednesday that we will see a few more thunderstorms around Longmont, and a Marginal Risk of severe weather just to the northeast. Thunderstorms will be widely scattered (Figure 3).www.longmontleader.com