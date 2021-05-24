newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Longmont Weather Forecast: We are in for a dry week and potentially rewarded with a wet weekend

By John Ensworth
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five days of warm and dry weather followed by five days of cooler, damp weather. A ridge is back suppressing thunderstorms and warming us up (Figure 1). Through Saturday morning, we will see only a rare afternoon thunderstorm form in the mountains and move off to the east (Figure 2). It will be fantastic out there. Just enough moisture returns on Wednesday that we will see a few more thunderstorms around Longmont, and a Marginal Risk of severe weather just to the northeast. Thunderstorms will be widely scattered (Figure 3).

www.longmontleader.com
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
241
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Dry Weather#Warming Temperatures#Forecast Discussion#Gfs#Damp Weather#Rain#Cooler#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

High of 63 with afternoon showers today in Longmont

Longmont should see highs in the 60s with afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 50, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving toward the Calwood burn area. This will cause small stream flooding mainly over western portions of the burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include western areas of the Calwood burn area North Central Boulder County
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 today in Longmont

Longmont should see clear skies and highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 and an overnight low of 44. Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight...