INTERVIEW: David Cross and Tom Putnam discuss ‘The Dark Divide’ and the Mysteries of Bigfoot

By Britt
nerdsandbeyond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the release of The Dark Divide on streaming, Nerds and Beyond had the pleasure of chatting with star David Cross and director Tom Putnam about their moving film adaptation of environmentalist Robert Pyle’s memoir (‘Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide’). We spoke about the challenges of filming on location in the wilderness (like surprise mountain lions!), and finding meaning or metaphor in the Bigfoot mystery.

State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
