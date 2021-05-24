INTERVIEW: David Cross and Tom Putnam discuss ‘The Dark Divide’ and the Mysteries of Bigfoot

The first impression of the Chapelwaite series is that it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Adrien Brody in anything that’s really worth watching, but of course, that’s a matter of opinion. The second impression is that it looks and sounds absolutely creepy, which is what a lot of people expect from Stephen King, since his stories are the stuff of nightmares according to a lot of people, while some can’t help but feel that King might have access to a level of existence where these demented and wonderfully dark ideas tend to come from. Some authors might be on the same wavelength and find themselves dipping into the same idea pool from time to time, but it’s fair to say that others are a little too intimidated by the idea of not knowing what’s within the depths to partake of the same experience. In looking at the teaser trailer of Chapelwaite it’s easy to get lost in the shadows that are to be found throughout the trailer, and the utter darkness that refuses to yield at first appears to be a welcoming of sorts to the family as they seek to make the imposing structure seen in the trailer their home. There is a story that has been fashioned to explain Chapelwaite, but allowing people to figure this out on their own sounds like more fun than trying to theorize, analyze, and spoil the eventual fun that’s to be had. In essence, especially with a Stephen King story, this is like inviting a person to walk through a supposedly haunted house without any prep or idea of the layout, while telling them that you’re ‘right behind them’. Yes, it’s that kind of creepy, uncertain fun.