After last year’s virtual graduation, 273 students gathered in person on May 15 for the Penn State College of Medicine graduation ceremony at the Hershey Lodge. Families of the graduating students watched a livestream of the ceremony from a nearby room. Students heard from Penn State President Eric Barron, Interim College of Medicine Dean Dr. Kevin Black and keynote speaker Dr. Rachel Levine, who was a College of Medicine physician, Pennsylvania health secretary and is now assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each gave the students words of encouragement and congratulated them on a momentous accomplishment that was achieved during a difficult time.