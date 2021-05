ComicBook.com has learned that directing team Will Speck & Josh Gordon have been tapped by Columbia Pictures to direct Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, an adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Bernard Waber. Will Davies (Puss in Boots, How to Train Your Dragon) will pen the script for the film which has also landed a July 22, 2022 release date. Speck & Gordon, whose previous credits include Office Christmas Party, The Switch, and Blades of Glory will also produce the film alongside Hutch Parker, a former producer on Fox's X-Men movies and the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Dan Wilson and Kevin K. Vafi will executive produce.