Six former Penn State players were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is tied for the second most by the program (behind 10 in 1996) since the event was reduced to its current seven-round format in 1994. A total of 23 Nittany Lions have been selected over the past four drafts, which is PSU’s most over a four-year span since ’94. The Lions had two first-rounders this year for the first time since they had four in 2003.