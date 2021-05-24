newsbreak-logo
Cyclist found dead on Tucson roadway; Possible medical issue

 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A cyclist was found dead in Tucson on Monday and authorities said the man may have suffered a medical issue. Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a cyclist around 7 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies said they found a male...

