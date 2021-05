Delta Downs Results Monday May 24th, 2021

Two point overtime wins aren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing, wrought as they are with slow play and intense emotions, but for the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday’s 109-107 victory was as sweet as could be. They didn’t exactly prove that they’re world-beaters raring to go out of the playoff gates, but they did prove that they can beat the Miami Heat in a postseason game that has some heft (all due respect to our G4 win in a 3-0 series hole in the Bubble). Given the mix of emotions heading into last weekend, just showing that there is proof to the concept of besting Miami is enough.