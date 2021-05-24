Jordan Clarkson Wins 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award over Rose, Ingles

The Knicks will close out their slate of regular-season away games by returning to the Staples Center and facing the Lakers. The New York Knicks’ (38-30) west-coast road trip is about to come to an end. The first five games featured some of the highest highs of the season and the lowest of the lows. New York is 3-2 heading into the sixth game of the trip and their last away game of the regular season, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-30) at 10:00 at the Staples Center.