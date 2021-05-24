newsbreak-logo
Jordan Clarkson Wins 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award over Rose, Ingles

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for 2020-21. The 28-year-old was a member of the All-Rookie first team in 2014-15 but struggled to carve out a definitive role for himself as he bounced from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers and, most recently, to Utah. He beat out teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to win this year's accolade.

