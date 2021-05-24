SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley Announces Retirement
In a letter to the campus community, Deborah F. Stanley, J.D., announced today that she will retire as president of SUNY Oswego effective December 31, 2021. The 10th president of the State University of New York at Oswego, Stanley has served in that role for over twenty-five years. Prior to her appointment as president in 1997 (after serving as interim president from 1995-1997), she taught and earned tenure in the School of Business and served in administration as the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.