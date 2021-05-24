Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking teen at Warner Robins hotel
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking in a case involving pimping a run-away teenage victim at a Middle Georgia hotel. Demetrius Hunter, aka Red, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children in federal court on Thursday, May 20. Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for August 18th.41nbc.com