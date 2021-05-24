Kennebunk freshman knocks off Foxcroft senior in boys tennis state final
Caleb Fockens’ bid to become the first player north of Augusta to capture the state schoolboy tennis singles championship in 15 years fell just short Monday afternoon. The fourth-seeded senior from Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft won the first set of the title match, but second-seeded George Cutone, a freshman from Kennebunk, rallied to win a second-set tiebreaker and went on to a 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory in a 2 1/2-hour battle at Lewiston High School.bangordailynews.com