Kennebunk freshman knocks off Foxcroft senior in boys tennis state final

YORK, Maine – It was one of those games best forgotten. Even when the York High School baseball team did something positive it quickly turned into a negative. Trailing Kennebunk by seven runs in the fourth inning on Saturday, the Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs. Hayden Hendrickson brought in one run with a sacrifice fly to center but before the sequence was over York managed to run into two more outs for an unorthodox triple play.