newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennebunk, ME

Kennebunk freshman knocks off Foxcroft senior in boys tennis state final

By Ernie Clark
Bangor Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Fockens’ bid to become the first player north of Augusta to capture the state schoolboy tennis singles championship in 15 years fell just short Monday afternoon. The fourth-seeded senior from Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft won the first set of the title match, but second-seeded George Cutone, a freshman from Kennebunk, rallied to win a second-set tiebreaker and went on to a 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory in a 2 1/2-hour battle at Lewiston High School.

bangordailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland Center, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Windham, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
City
Skowhegan, ME
State
Connecticut State
City
Yarmouth, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
State
Maine State
City
Falmouth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Junior Tennis#County Championship#State Championships#Foxcroft Academy#Lewiston High School#Morgan Warner#Waynflete School#Greely High School#Hampden Academy#Skowhegan 6 1#Dover Foxcroft#Freshman#Top Seeded Leif Boddie#Title#Greenwich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Maine StateJournal & Topics

Niles West’s Hoffman Takes Control In Win Over Maine East

Niles West senior pitcher Kira Hoffman has made a habit in recent weeks of making opposing hitters look silly, striking out 49 and allowing just one run and four hits over 21 innings of work in three Wolves wins. Hoffman, one of two seniors (including Maddy Tan) on a surging...
York, MEFosters Daily Democrat

HS baseball: York hits into triple play, loses to Kennebunk, 12-1

YORK, Maine – It was one of those games best forgotten. Even when the York High School baseball team did something positive it quickly turned into a negative. Trailing Kennebunk by seven runs in the fourth inning on Saturday, the Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs. Hayden Hendrickson brought in one run with a sacrifice fly to center but before the sequence was over York managed to run into two more outs for an unorthodox triple play.