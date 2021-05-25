newsbreak-logo
Dunsmoor Foundation Supports Imagination Library Program

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Greater Oswego County, (UWGOC), a partner of The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), was recently awarded a grant from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which is offered through LCOC. Paul Gugel, LCOC president, said that the Imagination Library is...

Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

2021 CAC Returning Board Members and Officers of Board

At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. Executive Director Tory L....
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

OCO Honors the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®

More than 20 years ago the Oswego County Chapter of Realtors began a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter for homeless youth in need in our community. Under the direction of Marilyn Boyzuick the group created and orchestrated an auction to benefit Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) PATH program, a transitional living program for homeless youth ages 16 – 21.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Health marks 140th year

OSWEGO — Oswego Health is marking its 140th anniversary, looking back at its beginning in 1881 as a group of community-minded residents gathered for the specific purpose: starting a hospital. “A look back to the initial board minutes reveals that the founders had concerns, not unlike those in healthcare today,”...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County FCU Sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Nominate your vet for Oswego County 2021 Veteran of the Year

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency is accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award. Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard. They must also live in Oswego County. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Thursday update: Oswego County virus cases up 18 to 7,907

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, May 13, that 18 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,907. There are currently 158 active positive cases. Earlier...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

June Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order June Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, June 4. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.