newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Auburn faces Ole Miss in SEC Tournament opener

By Noah Gardner
aunetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn baseball fought its way to Hoover during the last month of the regular season with series wins against Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri. Auburn enters the tournament as the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Ole Miss in the nightcap on Tuesday. It was not an easy...

www.aunetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Ncaa Tournament#Sec Tournament#Home Games#Texas A M#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Ucl#Rebels#Lsu#Sec Network#Radioalabama Sports#Sec Tournament Opener#Auburn Baseball#Postseason Play#Conference Play#Faces#Tommy John Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Baseballchatsports.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Columbia, MOMarietta Daily Journal

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

May 17—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week's double-elimination regional.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Recap: LSU crushes Alabama in Game 3 for series win, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered twice to lead LSU to a 13-5 win over Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, which clinched an SEC series victory over the Crimson Tide, is...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Softball to Host Regional for First Time Since 2016

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time since 2016 and the 11th time overall, Mizzou Softball is hosting an NCAA Regional in Columbia. Coach Larissa Anderson‘s Tigers, 38-15 overall and 15-9 in the Southeastern Conference, received the 8th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday evening.
MLBPosted by
100.7 WITL

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
Soccerplatteriverradio.com

Local Sports 5-17-2021

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings after taking two games from Northwestern over the weekend. The Huskers beat the Wildcats 12-2 on Friday and 11-5 on Saturday. Sunday’s game was cancelled because of COVID concerns within the Northwestern program. Nebraska is now 25-11 on the season and will play two games each against Indiana and Ohio State this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana.
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
Great Bend, KScatchitkansas.com

Eisenhower closes regular season with sweep of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Goddard Eisenhower Tigers swept the Great Bend Panthers 6 to 0 and 14 to 3 to finish the regular season. The teams met at the Great Bend Sports Complex for the final double-header before regionals start. In the first game, Eisenhower’s Mason...
MLBwincountry.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The first 40 games of 2021 has shown little growth

Detroit Tigers fans are familiar with the musings of Sparky Anderson and what he said about the first 40 games for any baseball team. It is an indication of where you are heading as a team. The first 40 marks off the first quarter of MLB where we have seen injuries all over the board affect various teams and several batting averages in the .150 range.