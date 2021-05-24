Power Ranking After COTA: AJ Allmendinger in, Kevin Harvick out
Road course racing has the potential to be one of the most disruptive changes to NASCAR since the advent of the Modern Era when the series severely lessened their reliance on short tracks to determine the national champion. Of course it will not rise to the level of the playoff format – and only one road course race is in the playoffs – but six events on this track type in 2021 could well change who is in or out of the finale.www.nbcsportsedge.com