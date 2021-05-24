Power Ranking After COTA: AJ Allmendinger in, Kevin Harvick out

Martin Truex Jr. is on pace to eclipse his career high of eight NASCAR Cup Series victories in 2017, as he has captured three checkered flags through the first 12 races of the season. He's won back-to-back races just once in his series career, finishing first at both Las Vegas and Richmond in September 2019. Considering his history at Dover International Speedway, Truex's chances of repeating the feat are good when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Drydene 400 on Sunday. The former Cup Series champion has recorded three wins and nine top-five finishes -- eight in his last nine outings -- in 30 starts at Dover while finishing no worse than second in his last four.