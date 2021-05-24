Mountaineer Park Results Monday May 24th, 2021
1st-$17,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.990, 47.930, 1:11.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.940. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. City Plan120312-41-hd1-22-1½1-1¼L. Rodriguez6.804.403.402.40. Veya120521-1½2-72-31-hd2-hdY. Yaranga13.807.8018.70. Bold Animaux120977-1½4-13-23-½3-1E. Jurado6.209.90. Mr. Magico120788-37-25-44-54-2¼N. Vigil4.60. Red Cat120864-hd3-14-1½5-½5-1¼K. Fox10.50. Judah1211033-15-16-hd6-56-½C. Oliveros3.20. Winking At Thedude120655-hd6-hd7-27-½7-2¾G. Rodriguez6.60. Mr Wrench It120299-2108-½9-1½8-hdM. Allen9.50. Earned It120110109-hd10109-hdA. Flores30.80.www.midfloridanewspapers.com