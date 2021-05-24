newsbreak-logo
Mountaineer Park Results Monday May 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

1st-$17,800, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.990, 47.930, 1:11.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.940. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. City Plan120312-41-hd1-22-1½1-1¼L. Rodriguez6.804.403.402.40. Veya120521-1½2-72-31-hd2-hdY. Yaranga13.807.8018.70. Bold Animaux120977-1½4-13-23-½3-1E. Jurado6.209.90. Mr. Magico120788-37-25-44-54-2¼N. Vigil4.60. Red Cat120864-hd3-14-1½5-½5-1¼K. Fox10.50. Judah1211033-15-16-hd6-56-½C. Oliveros3.20. Winking At Thedude120655-hd6-hd7-27-½7-2¾G. Rodriguez6.60. Mr Wrench It120299-2108-½9-1½8-hdM. Allen9.50. Earned It120110109-hd10109-hdA. Flores30.80.

Animalshorseracingnation.com

Horses to Watch: 3 recent winners worth your attention

In this biweekly series, racing analyst Keeler Johnson shares promising horses from his handicapping watch list, reviewing runners who have recently caught his eye and previewing horses scheduled to run back in the near future. New to the Watch List. Two starts, two victories. Always Carina has been eye-catching and...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

United heads 4-horse field in G2 Charles Whittingham

Richard Mandella’s classy United heads Saturday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita as he seeks back to back wins in the race named for the legendary Bald Eagle, who 22 years after his passing, ranks third on Santa Anita’s all-time list of stakes winning trainers with 869 added money victories.
Sportspaulickreport.com

Trainer Kelly Breen Gearing Up For Monmouth Park Meet

With Hall of Fame trainers Todd Pletcher, Steve Asmussen and Jerry Hollendorfer – along with future Hall of Famer Chad Brown – all having a formidable presence on the Monmouth Park backstretch this summer it's easy to forget that the race for leading trainer honors still goes through Kelly Breen.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Hastings Park-5-Add

5th-$24,907, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 46.390, 1:10.670, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.470. Be Quick;122;3;1;2-1;2-hd;1-hd;1-1¼;A. Reyes;0.35. Blueprint;120;2;2;1-hd;1-hd;2-3½;2-2;S. Williams;4.85. Pay My Way;122;4;3;4-3½;4-4½;3-3;3-4½;A. Marti;37.05. Prince Cairo;120;1;5;5;5;5;4-6½;E. Hernandez;6.60. Foot Soldier;120;5;4;3-1;3-1;4-½;5;J. Asencio;7.55. 3 (3);Be Quick;2.70;2.20;2.10. 2 (2);Blueprint;3.70;2.30. 4 (4);Pay My Way;6.10. Triactor (3-2-4) paid $28.70; Exactor (3-2) paid...
SportsBloodhorse.com

PRIX CORRIDA (G2)

Distorted Humor – Ebiyza (IRE) B:H H The Aga Khan's Studs SC (KY) Sire: Distorted Humor , Chestnut, 1993. Lifetime: 758 yearlings sold, median $150,000. Broodmare Sire: Rock of Gibraltar (IRE) , Bay, 1999. 2. Sea The Stars (IRE) – Garmoosha. 4YO. $28,600. J:DEMURO CRISTIAN. T:ROUGET JEAN-CLAUDE. B:SHADWELL FARM LLC...
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Penn National-7-Add

7th-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 48.280, 1:14.180, 1:27.120, 00.000, 1:40.250. Winner: B M, 5, by Warrior's Reward-Sue's Sweet Sioux. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Princess Brie;122;6;3;5-1;4-1½;2-4;2-5;1-½;A. Rodriguez;8.00;2.60;2.40;3.00. Sniper Sis;124;4;2;2-1;2-1;1-1;1-1;2-8¼;R. Chiappe;2.60;2.10;1.10. Nearly Missed;124;2;4;3-hd;3-½;3-1½;3-4;3-4¼;D. Whitney;2.60;12.70. Pride in the Biz;122;5;6;6;5-½;4-½;4-5;4-7¼;E. Rodriguez;26.60. Sweet Magic Moment;122;1;1;4-½;6;6;5-½;5-½;M. Aguilar;33.60. Unparalleled;126;3;5;1-1;1-1;5-4;6;6;W. Otero;1.80.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021

11th-$26,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.270, 49.970, 1:16.730, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.310. Trainer: Edward Coletti, Jr. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Sky Mesa-Oro Blanco. Scratched: Corbally, Smart Tart, Neon City, Sidney Sue, Tudox Rue Majestic.
Sportstwinspires.com

Scully: Analyzing new shooters in the Belmont Stakes

Commonly referred to as new shooters, horses making their first start of the Triple Crown in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont S. (G1) have held their own in recent years. Excluding 2020, when the Belmont took place first due to the pandemic, new shooters have won six of the last 13 editions.
Sportswsn.com

Penn Mile (Penn National) Predictions, Picks & Betting Odds

If you're playing only to win, go with my top pick Annex (2/1) Check out our predictions and odds for the Penn Mile at Penn National!. Here are my plays ($54 in total) $10 Exacta part wheel – Annex over Chess’s Dream and Outadore = $20. $5 Exacta part wheel...
Sportspastthewire.com

Upstart Lambeau heads Saturday’s GII Triple Bend

ARCADIA, Calif.—Fresh off a rousing gate to wire allowance win at one mile, the John Shirreffs-trained Lambeau is well positioned to make his stakes debut as he cuts back to a sprint for the first time in his career in Saturday’s Grade II, $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes at Santa Anita.
Sportstwinspires.com

Rombauer seeks to buck history with Preakness-Belmont Stakes sweep

It’s been nearly 100 years since a horse swept the Preakness (G1) and Belmont S. (G1) without competing in the Kentucky Derby (G1). In fact, Pillory (1922) and the great Man o’ War (1920) are the only three-year-olds to do so since the 1800s. Rombauer will try to join the...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Derby Fifth-Place Finisher O Besos Headlines Saturday’s Matt Winn Stakes

Bernard Racing, Tagg Team Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Terry Stephens' Kentucky Derby (Grade 1) fifth-place finisher O Besos headlines a field of eight 3-year-olds that were entered in Saturday's $150,000 Matt Winn (G3) – one of seven stakes events on the 11-race Stephen Foster Preview Day card at Churchill Downs.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Pennine Ridge Preview: Sainthood Makes Turf Debut

ELMONT, NY – Saturday’s $200,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park, always a fun race that serves as the local prep for the Belmont Derby (G1) coming up later in the meet, features Sainthood making his turf debut. This year’s field drew a solid group of nine 3-year-old males...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday June 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Gio's Lil Angel (L), 124C. Ordaz2-7-6Miguel Silva6/1. 2Get One More (L), 119M. Arroyo8-5-7Tony Rengstorf8/1. 4Jewel Azul (L), 119R. Eikleberry6-4-1Karl Broberg8/5. 5Ultra Cordial (L), 119L. Mawing3-1-3Ronald Westermann2/1. 2nd-$11,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Minnesota Lucky...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 5 (MSW) at EVD on 5/27/21

Sire: Cross Traffic , Gray or Roan, 2009. Lifetime: 151 yearlings sold, median $18,000. Broodmare Sire: Deerhound, Bay, 1988. Sire: Summer Front , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 133 yearlings sold, median $16,000. Broodmare Sire: Arch, Dark Bay or Brown, 1995. Sale History:. 2019 ESLYRL, $30,000. . 3. Guilt Trip – Astor...
Sportsamericasbestracing.net

Santa Anita: Road to the Breeders’ Cup Live! Kicks Off May 31

Join America’s Best Racing for a special live-streaming edition of Santa Anita: Road to the Breeders’ Cup Live! on Monday, May 31, an immersive second-screen experience where viewers can enjoy all of the action from Santa Anita Park (no matter where you are) and interact in real-time with the show hosts and special guests.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Up-and-coming Lambeau, return of Eight Rings highlights Triple Bend

Fresh off a rousing gate to wire allowance win at one mile, the John Shirreffs-trained Lambeau is well positioned to make his stakes debut as he cuts back to a sprint for the first time in his career in Saturday’s $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. Also set...
Sportstwinspires.com

Exotics plays for the 2021 Matt Winn Stakes

Kentucky Derby (G1) fifth-place finisher #3 O Besos leads a field of eight in Saturday’s $150,000 Matt Winn S. (G3) at Churchill Downs. As the class of the field, the Greg Foley-trained son of Orb seems more than likely to reach the top-three with anything close to his top performance. The chestnut is not a cinch, however, due to his late-running style in a field lacking pace. And he figures to be a short price, too.
Sportstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to keep our players be informed. This week, we highlight C Z Rocket, who has won four stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) since being claimed last year; Tyler Gaffalione, who has been an elite rider since he won the 2015 Eclipse Award for apprentice jockey; and Kelly Breen, who will open Friday’s Monmouth Park meet looking to defend his training title.